Kelly Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,000 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,754% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,337. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

