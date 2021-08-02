Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.93. 2,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,097. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

