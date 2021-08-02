Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Issue $1.14 Quarterly Dividend

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.67. 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.