Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend payment by 82.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 809,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,167. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAH shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

