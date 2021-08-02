GamyFi Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $636,831.50 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $636,831.50 and approximately $310,982.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00103334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00139345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,903.85 or 1.00140633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00853010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,225,000 coins and its circulating supply is 725,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

