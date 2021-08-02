0x Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, 0x has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One 0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002063 BTC on exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $677.56 million and approximately $63.15 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.13 or 0.00824023 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00091314 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.