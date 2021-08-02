Tokes Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 33% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Tokes has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $1.92 million and $108.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001331 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001503 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

