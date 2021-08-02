Super Zero Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $793,333.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $67.93 million and $793,333.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.85 or 0.06687017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00132031 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,914,633 coins and its circulating supply is 324,164,777 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

