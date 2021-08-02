$5.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report $5.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.80 billion and the lowest is $5.61 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.56. 20,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,967. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $161.03 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

