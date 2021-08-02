Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $222.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.98 million and the lowest is $218.00 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $181.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $892.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $907.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $931.39 million, with estimates ranging from $895.10 million to $985.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. 3,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

