Short Interest in Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Decreases By 28.8%

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Lixiang Education stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38. Lixiang Education has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.50.

Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter.

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also engages in the operation of food procurement.

