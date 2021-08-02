Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Down 28.1% in July

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.41. 98,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,042. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,615 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

