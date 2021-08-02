Short Interest in Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Decreases By 27.5%

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,493,600 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 3,437,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of PITAF stock remained flat at $$13.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. Poste Italiane has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11.

Get Poste Italiane alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Poste Italiane in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.