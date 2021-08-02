Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 638 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,503,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.55. 510,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,535,926. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.40. The company has a market cap of $458.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.