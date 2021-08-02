Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNLSY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNLSY stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $7.56. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,188. Renault has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.