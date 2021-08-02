McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.0% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.47. 58,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,662. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.91. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.59 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

