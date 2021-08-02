Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report sales of $21.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.40 million and the lowest is $8.70 million. Tellurian reported sales of $6.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $78.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $139.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.24 million, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $230.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 14.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 176.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 564,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Tellurian by 198.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 261,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,402,103. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

