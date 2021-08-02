-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 487.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,550 shares of company stock valued at $228,367 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.64. 17,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

