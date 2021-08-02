$6.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce sales of $6.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.54 billion and the lowest is $6.32 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $25.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.79 billion to $26.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.13 billion to $28.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $239.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.