Kuverit Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $249.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kuverit has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $495,805.62 and approximately $249.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00823741 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00091338 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

