Cream (CRM) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 187.1% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $84,075.94 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,887.55 or 1.00160697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00032028 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.63 or 0.01052488 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00349817 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00410357 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006236 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00071925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.