Cream Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Cream has a market cap of $84,075.94 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 187.1% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,887.55 or 1.00160697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00032028 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.63 or 0.01052488 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00349817 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00410357 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006236 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00071925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.