Bonded Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.61 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $3.61 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00823741 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00091338 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

