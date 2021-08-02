DigitalBits Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $96.12 million and $1.59 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00410357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.59 or 0.01065274 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,841,983 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

