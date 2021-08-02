XinFin Network Price Hits $0.0789 (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $969.42 million and $4.81 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.34 or 0.00915219 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,684,849,860 coins and its circulating supply is 12,284,849,860 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.