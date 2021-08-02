Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $950.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,475 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $400.39. 16,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $405.16.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.