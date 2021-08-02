Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $950.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,475 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $400.39. 16,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $405.16.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

