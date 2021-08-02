$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.47.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.85. 23,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.53.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

