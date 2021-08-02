AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $560.58 Million

Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce $560.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.42 million to $569.45 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $567.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 846.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 87,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 78,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.93. 16,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,885. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

