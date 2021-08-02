Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of AGYS stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,520. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794 over the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after buying an additional 177,984 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 156,610 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

