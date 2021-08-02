One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,714. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $115.87 million, a PE ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

