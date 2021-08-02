Short Interest in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Decreases By 24.4%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,700 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Polar Power by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Polar Power in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Polar Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POLA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.06. 605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,096. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.19. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $30.82.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 77.43% and a negative net margin of 132.91%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.