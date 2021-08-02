Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $91,008,085. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,619.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NTLA traded down $5.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.73. 32,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,489. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

