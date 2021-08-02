$635.32 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report sales of $635.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.30 million to $648.80 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $525.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.95. 18,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,783. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

