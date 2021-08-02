FairGame (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $551,393.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005915 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 93.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00075737 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

