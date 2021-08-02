New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,996,000 after buying an additional 98,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $142.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.37. The company has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,061,589 shares of company stock worth $277,814,159 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.59.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

