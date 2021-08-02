$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $2.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $11.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,494. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

