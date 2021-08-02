$2.07 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce $2.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 million to $8.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.18 million, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $13.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

ABUS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 36,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,320. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

