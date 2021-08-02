Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €61.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

BNPQY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.52. 236,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,581. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

