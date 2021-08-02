Berenberg Bank Boosts Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target to GBX 180

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ELM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ELM traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 143.70 ($1.88). 728,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,534. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.32. The firm has a market cap of £835.88 million and a P/E ratio of 102.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 60.25 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

