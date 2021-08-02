Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 7.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 153,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $358.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

