Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BVRDF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF remained flat at $$32.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

