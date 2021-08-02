Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue raised Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.93. 308,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

