Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $43.95. 1,148,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,720,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

