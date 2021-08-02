Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 36,661 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,661 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 6.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $82,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 543,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 122,861 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $1,266,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 55,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

WFC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 444,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,267,543. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

