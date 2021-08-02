Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADRZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Andritz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Andritz stock remained flat at $$10.82 on Monday. Andritz has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

