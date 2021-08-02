Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $11.62. 64,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,201. Holcim has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

