$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to post sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $19.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.78 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.27. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

