Analysts Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report $601.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $591.38 million to $616.23 million. DexCom reported sales of $500.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $510.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.20. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54 and a beta of 0.78.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,068 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,378. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

