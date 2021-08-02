TRH Financial LLC Has $654,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TRH Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Visa by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,662,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $801,048,000 after acquiring an additional 236,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Visa by 5,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

V stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.80. The firm has a market cap of $477.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

