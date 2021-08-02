Diversified LLC Has $542,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversified LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $172.74. The company had a trading volume of 124,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $454.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

